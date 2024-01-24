Exploring Analyst Estimates for Cadence (CADE) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cadence (CADE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 32.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $433.99 million, declining 8.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cadence metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 3.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 64.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 71.7% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' should come in at $43.61 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $42.98 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should arrive at $330.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $360.43 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $327.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $359.36 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total noninterest income' at $419.09 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $114.87 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Deposit Service charges' will reach $16.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.86 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Insurance commissions' stands at $38.09 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $34.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Credit card, debit card and merchant fees' will reach $12.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.75 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other noninterest income' of $20.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26.41 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cadence here>>>



Cadence shares have witnessed a change of -4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CADE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cadence Bank (CADE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.