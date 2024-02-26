Exploring Analyst Estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 75%. Revenues are expected to be $173.16 million, up 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Braemar Hotels & Resorts metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Hotel Revenue- Rooms' will likely reach $107.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Hotel Revenue- Food and beverage' will reach $42.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Hotel Revenue- Other' at $20.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Depreciation and amortization' reaching $22.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.51 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Braemar Hotels & Resorts here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts have returned -2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, BHR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. (BHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.