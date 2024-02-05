Exploring Analyst Estimates for BorgWarner (BWA) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from BorgWarner (BWA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, indicating a decline of 26.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.61 billion, representing a decrease of 12.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BorgWarner metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Organic Net Sales Change' stands at 11.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Drivetrain & Battery Systems' should come in at $135.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $143 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Air Management' will reach $277.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $279 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for BorgWarner here>>>



Shares of BorgWarner have experienced a change of -2.6% in the past month compared to the +4.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BWA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.