Exploring Analyst Estimates for Best Buy (BBY) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Best Buy (BBY) to post quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 13.8%. Revenues are expected to be $9.88 billion, down 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Best Buy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Domestic' of $9.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- International' reaching $738.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Total' will reach 1,126. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,139 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Domestic - Pacific Sales Stores' stands at 20. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Stores' will reach 128. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 127.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - International - Canada Best Buy Mobile Stand-Alone Stores' will reach 32. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 33 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Domestic - U.S. Best Buy Stores' to come in at 903. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 925.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Domestic - Total' will likely reach 967. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 979 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - International - Total' to reach 158. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 160.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Domestic - U.S. Best Buy Outlet Centers' should arrive at 22. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Retail square footage - International - Total' at 3.61 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.61 Msq ft.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Retail square footage - Total' should come in at 40.34 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 40.98 Msq ft.



Shares of Best Buy have demonstrated returns of -1.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BBY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

