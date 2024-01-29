Exploring Analyst Estimates for Beazer (BZH) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Beazer Homes (BZH) to post quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 11.3%. Revenues are expected to be $426.07 million, down 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Beazer metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Homebuilding' to come in at $423.32 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total home closings' reaching 830. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 833 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Closing Price - Continuing Operations (ASP from closing)' should come in at $510.12. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $533.10.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'New home orders, net of cancellations' of 640. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 482.

Analysts predict that the 'Units in Backlog - Continuing Operations (Backlog units)' will reach 1,521. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,740 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Actual Community Count at quarter-end' will reach 132. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 119.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross profit (loss)- Homebuilding' will likely reach $84.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $85.11 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Beazer have demonstrated returns of -5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BZH is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

