Exploring Analyst Estimates for Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Hawaii (BOH) to post quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 40.7%. Revenues are expected to be $161.03 million, down 11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Bank of Hawaii metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 63.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 56.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' of $22.04 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21.66 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases' will reach $11.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.61 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Performing Assets' stands at $12.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.65 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to come in at $120.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $141.20 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Trust and Asset Management' should come in at $10.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.65 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $119.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $140.74 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Interest Income' to reach $41.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $41.17 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other non-interest income' at $5.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.67 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service Charges on Deposit Accounts' reaching $7.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.51 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Fees Exchange and Other Service Charges' should arrive at $13.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.91 million.



Shares of Bank of Hawaii have demonstrated returns of -8.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BOH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

