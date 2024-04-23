Exploring Analyst Estimates for Ball (BALL) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ball (BALL) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 18.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.26 billion, declining 6.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ball metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $194.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Beverage packaging, North and Central America' will reach $1.39 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Beverage packaging, EMEA' to come in at $842.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Beverage packaging, South America' at $472.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Aerospace' of $270.75 million. The estimate points to a change of -46.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, North and Central America' to reach $139.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $183 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, South America' stands at $47.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $50 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable operating earnings- Aerospace' should arrive at $31.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $60 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, EMEA' reaching $68.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $73 million.



Over the past month, Ball shares have recorded returns of -1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BALL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

