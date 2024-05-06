Exploring Analyst Estimates for Avient (AVNT) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avient (AVNT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $825.45 million, exhibiting a decline of 2.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Avient metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Specialty Engineered Materials' should come in at $291.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Color Additives and Inks' of $535.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income (Loss)- Color Additives and Inks' to reach $77.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $65.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income (Loss)- Specialty Engineered Materials' will reach $38.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $43.10 million.



Shares of Avient have experienced a change of +3.7% in the past month compared to the -1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AVNT is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

