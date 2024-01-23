Exploring Analyst Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.20 per share, indicating an increase of 74.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.71 billion, representing an increase of 15.9% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Autoliv, Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Seatbelt Products' of $977.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +29.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other' will reach $1.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales by Segment - Organic change' will reach 11.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Autoliv, Inc. here>>>



Autoliv, Inc. shares have witnessed a change of -4.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALV is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.