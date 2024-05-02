Exploring Analyst Estimates for Assurant (AIZ) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Assurant (AIZ) will report quarterly earnings of $3.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 40.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.82 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Assurant metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net investment income' will likely reach $134.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fees and other income' should come in at $333.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net earned premiums, fees and other income' will reach $2.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Global Housing' should arrive at $577.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenues- Global Lifestyle' to reach $2.22 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total revenues- Corporate & Other' to come in at $6.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +44.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net earned premiums- Global Housing' at $515.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Fees and other income- Global Housing' will reach $30.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net investment income- Global Housing' stands at $32.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +52.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fees and other income- Global Lifestyle' reaching $316.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Global Lifestyle- Net earned premiums' will reach $1.81 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -11.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net investment income- Corporate & Other' of $7.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +58.9%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Assurant here>>>



Over the past month, Assurant shares have recorded returns of -5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AIZ will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.