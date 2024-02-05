Exploring Analyst Estimates for Aramark (ARMK) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Aramark (ARMK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, indicating a decline of 14.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.27 billion, representing a decrease of 7.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Aramark metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Food and Support Services- International' should arrive at $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Food and Support Services- United States' stands at $3.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- United States' will reach $183.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $163.24 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- International' will reach $45.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26.76 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Income- North America' reaching $201.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $172.35 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- International' should come in at $48.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $38.62 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Aramark shares have recorded returns of +5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ARMK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Aramark (ARMK)

