Exploring Analyst Estimates for AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 62.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $814.96 million, exhibiting a decline of 27.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AMN Healthcare metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Physician and leadership solutions' should come in at $185.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Nurse and allied solutions' stands at $518.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -37.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Technology and workforce solutions' of $110.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment operating income- Nurse and allied solutions' will likely reach $62.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $113.45 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment operating income- Technology and workforce solutions' at $42.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $67.01 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment operating income- Physician and leadership solutions' will reach $25.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for AMN Healthcare here>>>



Over the past month, AMN Healthcare shares have recorded returns of +2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AMN will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

