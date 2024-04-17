Exploring Analyst Estimates for Ameriprise (AMP) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) will announce quarterly earnings of $8.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.16 billion, increasing 12.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ameriprise metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net investment income' should arrive at $862.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges' will reach $394.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Distribution fees' will reach $567.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other revenues' will likely reach $106.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.6%.

Analysts expect 'Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM' to come in at $652.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $607.68 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Assets Under Management' will reach $1.11 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Assets Under Administration' stands at $275.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $234.34 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total assets Under Management and Administration' reaching $1.39 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.24 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of total advisors' should come in at 10,395. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10,259.

Analysts forecast 'AWM - Total Client Assets (at period end)' to reach $895.33 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $798.72 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'AWM - Total Wrap Accounts - Total wrap ending assets' of $506.12 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $434.67 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Assets Under Management - Advice & Wealth Management AUM' at $489.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $431.44 million.



Over the past month, Ameriprise shares have recorded returns of -4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

