Exploring Analyst Estimates for Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $684.78 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Americold Realty Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Global Warehouse- Rent and storage' should arrive at $277.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Rent, storage and warehouse services' stands at $604.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Global Warehouse- Warehouse services' will reach $326.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Third-party managed services' will likely reach $11.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Transportation services' reaching $61.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $90.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $85.02 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Americold Realty Trust here>>>



Shares of Americold Realty Trust have demonstrated returns of -4.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), COLD is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.