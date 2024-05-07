Exploring Analyst Estimates for AMC Networks (AMCX) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from AMC Networks (AMCX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.79 per share, indicating a decline of 31.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $603.82 million, representing a decrease of 15.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific AMC Networks metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Domestic Operations' will likely reach $527.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- International and Other' of $78.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -27.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Domestic Operations' will reach $175.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $219.39 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- International and Other' will reach $16.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21.14 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of AMC Networks have returned +11.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, AMCX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.