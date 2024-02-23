Exploring Analyst Estimates for AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that AMC Entertainment (AMC) will announce quarterly loss of $0.65 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 53.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.1 billion, increasing 10.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 6.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AMC Entertainment metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Food and beverage' of $369.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other theatre' will reach $118.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Admissions' reaching $606.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.



AMC Entertainment shares have witnessed a change of +8.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

