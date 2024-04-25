Exploring Analyst Estimates for Amazon (AMZN) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amazon (AMZN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 164.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $142.53 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Amazon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- AWS' to reach $24.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Physical stores' should arrive at $5.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Online stores' at $54.76 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Subscription services' will reach $10.68 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- North America' stands at $85.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Advertising services' of $11.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +24.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue - International' will likely reach $32.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Third-party seller services' should come in at $34.48 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Subscription services Y/Y Change' will reach 10.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Third-party seller services Y/Y Change' will reach 15.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18%.

Analysts expect 'Headcount - Total' to come in at 1,496,412. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,465,000 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'WW shipping costs' reaching $21.69 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.94 billion.



Over the past month, Amazon shares have recorded returns of -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AMZN will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

