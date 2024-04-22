Exploring Analyst Estimates for Alphabet (GOOGL) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Alphabet (GOOGL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share, indicating an increase of 27.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $66.02 billion, representing an increase of 13.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Alphabet metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Google properties' will likely reach $52.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Google Cloud' should come in at $9.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +24.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- YouTube ads' stands at $7.71 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Google advertising' reaching $60.18 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Google Search & other' to reach $44.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Google Network' to come in at $7.67 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- EMEA' will reach $23.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- United States' of $36.99 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other Americas' should arrive at $4.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- APAC' will reach $13.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total TAC (traffic acquisition costs)' will reach $12.67 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.72 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Headcount (Number of employees)' at 181,850. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 190,711 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Alphabet here>>>



Shares of Alphabet have experienced a change of +2.2% in the past month compared to the -4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GOOGL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.