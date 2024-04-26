Exploring Analyst Estimates for Allstate (ALL) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Allstate (ALL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.88 per share, reflecting an increase of 398.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $15.29 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Allstate metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Property-Liability- Net Premiums Earned' will likely reach $12.87 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Property-Liability- Net Investment Income' should arrive at $582.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Property-liability- Other Revenue' to reach $386.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Allstate Health and Benefits Segment- Other Revenue' will reach $110.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

Analysts expect 'Corporate and Other- Net Investment Income' to come in at $26.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net investment income' at $662.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Allstate Health and Benefits Segment- Net Investment Income' reaching $22.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Protection Services- Net Premiums Earned' of $604.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Protection Services- Net Investment Income' will reach $19.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Combined ratio - Property-liability' stands at 94.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 108.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Loss ratio - Property-liability' will reach 74.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 87.5% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Expense ratio - Property-liability' should come in at 20.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21.1% in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Allstate here>>>



Allstate shares have witnessed a change of -0.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ALL is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.