Exploring Analyst Estimates for Alkermes (ALKS) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Alkermes (ALKS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 207.1%. Revenues are expected to be $361.24 million, up 18.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Alkermes metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Product sales, net' will reach $241.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty revenues' of $123.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +40% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Key Commercial Product Revenues- ARISTADA' will reach $84.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Key Commercial Product Revenues- VIVITROL' at $101.94 million. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.



Alkermes shares have witnessed a change of -3.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALKS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

