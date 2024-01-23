Exploring Analyst Estimates for Alerus (ALRS) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Alerus (ALRS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, reflecting a decline of 45.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $45 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Alerus metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency ratio' should come in at 81.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 69.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest margin, tax-equivalent' will reach 2.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will reach $3.68 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.47 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Noninterest income' of $24.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.52 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income' reaching $20.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $26.96 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Alerus have returned -3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, ALRS carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

