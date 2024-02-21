Exploring Analyst Estimates for Albany International (AIN) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Albany International (AIN) to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12%. Revenues are expected to be $302.04 million, up 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Albany International metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Albany Engineered Composites' will reach $113.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Machine Clothing' will reach $188.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income (Loss)- Albany Engineered Composites' at $12.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.89 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income (Loss)- Machine Clothing' will reach $47.58 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44.46 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Albany International have demonstrated returns of +3.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AIN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

