Exploring Analyst Estimates for Air Transport Services (ATSG) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Air Transport Services (ATSG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, indicating a decline of 45.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $521.04 million, representing a decrease of 2.3% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Air Transport Services metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- ACMI Services' should arrive at $355.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other Activities' to come in at $115.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- CAM' stands at $107.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- CAM- Aircraft leasing and related revenues' should come in at $112.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Pre-Tax Earnings- CAM' will likely reach $24.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $31.42 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Pre-Tax Earnings- ACMI Services' will reach $9.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $25.93 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Fuel Expenses' of $71.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $73.43 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Air Transport Services here>>>



Shares of Air Transport Services have demonstrated returns of -14.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ATSG is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.