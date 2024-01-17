Exploring Analyst Estimates for Agilysys (AGYS) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Agilysys (AGYS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 11.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $60.03 million, increasing 20.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Agilysys metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Products' will reach $12.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +17% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Subscription and maintenance' of $35.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Professional services' to come in at $11.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Agilysys have demonstrated returns of -14.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AGYS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

