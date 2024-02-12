Exploring Analyst Estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to post quarterly loss of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. Revenues are expected to be $50.15 million, down 9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Adaptive Biotechnologies metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Immune Medicine' should arrive at $20.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -26% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Total MRD' will reach $31.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Immune Medicine revenue - Service' reaching $7.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Immune Medicine revenue - Collaboration' to reach $15.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.8%.



Over the past month, shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies have returned -14.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Currently, ADPT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

