Exploring Analyst Estimates for Acushnet (GOLF) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Acushnet (GOLF) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 8.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $692.41 million, increasing 0.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Acushnet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Titleist golf balls' at $192.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Titleist golf clubs' will reach $186.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Other' to come in at $42.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- FootJoy golf wear' will reach $191.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Titleist golf gear' should arrive at $71.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Acushnet shares have recorded returns of -2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GOLF will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

