Exploring Analyst Estimates for FMC Technologies (FTI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect FMC Technologies (FTI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 157.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.3 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some FMC Technologies metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subsea Technologies' will likely reach $1.96 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Surface Technologies' should come in at $333.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Lease' will reach $63.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product' of $800.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Service' at $1.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Inbound Orders - Subsea Technologies' will reach $2.30 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.27 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Order Backlog - Subsea Technologies' reaching $14.16 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.16 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Order Backlog - Total' to reach $15.09 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.23 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Order Backlog - Surface Technologies' stands at $935.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.07 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Inbound Orders - Surface Technologies' should arrive at $301.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $261.60 million.

Analysts expect 'Inbound Orders - Total' to come in at $2.59 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Subsea' will reach $326.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $225.50 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for FMC Technologies here>>>



Shares of FMC Technologies have demonstrated returns of -7.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FTI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.