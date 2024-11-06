Exploring Analyst Estimates for Flyware (FLYW) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Flyware (FLYW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, indicating an increase of 37.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $146.2 million, representing an increase of 25.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Flyware metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Transaction' to reach $128.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Platform and other revenues' will likely reach $20.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue Less Ancillary Services- Platform and other revenues' of $16.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Payment Volume' to come in at $10.69 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.87 billion.



