Exploring Analyst Estimates for First Citizens (FCNCA) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) will report quarterly earnings of $39.08 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 23.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.22 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 9.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific First Citizens metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 3.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 59.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 56.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' at $209.62 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $200.71 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Nonaccrual loans at period end' should come in at $1.23 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.14 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $1.27 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.21 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $1.69 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.82 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should arrive at $545.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $639.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Factoring commissions' will reach $17.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Cardholder services, net' to come in at $41.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $40.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Merchant services, net' of $14.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wealth management services' reaching $56.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $52.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Insurance commissions' will reach $14.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.00 million.

Over the past month, First Citizens shares have recorded returns of +11.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FCNCA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

