Exploring Analyst Estimates for Federated Hermes (FHI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Federated Hermes (FHI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, reflecting an increase of 15.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $471.09 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Federated Hermes metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Asset Class - Managed Assets - Long-term assets - Alternative / private markets' should arrive at $20.08 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.86 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Asset Class - Managed Assets - Long-term assets - Multi-asset' of $2.92 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.88 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Asset Class - Managed Assets - Money market' will reach $670.23 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $630.35 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Type - Fund Assets - Funds - Long-term assets - Alternative / private markets' will reach $12.41 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.50 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Type - Fund Assets - Funds - Long-term assets - Multi-asset' reaching $2.79 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Asset Class - Managed Assets - Long-term assets - Fixed-income' to come in at $103.50 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $98.06 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Type - Separate Accounts - Long-term assets - Alternative / private markets' will reach $7.67 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.36 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Product Type - Separate Accounts - Long-term assets - Multi-asset' stands at $130.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $119.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Product Type - Separate Accounts - Money market' at $169.93 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $168.63 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Asset Class - Managed Assets - Total Managed Assets' to reach $444.06 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $829.58 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Asset Class - Managed Assets - Long-term assets - Equity' will likely reach $92.67 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $79.42 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product Type - Fund Assets - Funds - Money market' should come in at $500.29 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $461.72 billion.

Shares of Federated Hermes have demonstrated returns of -1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FHI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

