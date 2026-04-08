Exploring Analyst Estimates for FB Financial (FBK) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, FB Financial (FBK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, reflecting an increase of 35.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $176.05 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some FB Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Core Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 54.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 60.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin' of 4.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Earning Assets' will reach $15.19 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.39 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Mortgage banking income' will reach $13.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.43 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest income' at $27.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)' should arrive at $148.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $108.43 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service charges on deposit accounts' reaching $4.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.48 million.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $147.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $107.64 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Investment services and trust income' will reach $4.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.71 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of FB Financial have returned +5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. Currently, FBK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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FB Financial Corporation (FBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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