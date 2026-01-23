Exploring Analyst Estimates for Fair Isaac (FICO) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fair Isaac (FICO) to post quarterly earnings of $6.95 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 20%. Revenues are expected to be $500.78 million, up 13.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Fair Isaac metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Professional services' to come in at $17.82 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Software' will reach $211.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Scores' of $290.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- On-premises and SaaS software' at $192.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Scores- Business-to-consumer' will likely reach $56.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Scores- Business-to-business' should come in at $230.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) - Platform' should arrive at $272.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $227.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) - Total' will reach $763.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $729.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) - Non-Platform' reaching $491.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $501.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Fair Isaac shares have recorded returns of -10.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FICO will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

