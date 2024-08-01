Exploring Analyst Estimates for Expeditors International (EXPD) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Expeditors International (EXPD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, reflecting a decline of 4.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.17 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 4.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Expeditors International metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Airfreight services' at $726.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services' should arrive at $548.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Ocean freight and ocean services' to reach $142.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Airfreight services' will reach $200.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Customs brokerage and other services' will reach $422.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Customs brokerage and other services' to come in at $899.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Expeditors International shares have witnessed a change of +0.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EXPD is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

