Exploring Analyst Estimates for EverQuote (EVER) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect EverQuote (EVER) to post quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. Revenues are expected to be $177.04 million, up 20.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain EverQuote metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Automotive' should arrive at $164.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Home and Renters' will reach $12.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Variable Marketing Margin' reaching 26.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 29.9%.

Analysts expect 'Variable Marketing Dollars' to come in at $47.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44.02 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of EverQuote have experienced a change of -39.6% in the past month compared to the -1.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EVER is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

