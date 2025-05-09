Exploring Analyst Estimates for European Wax Center (EWCZ) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) will report quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 61.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $49.4 million, exhibiting a decline of 4.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some European Wax Center metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Marketing fees' will reach $6.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Royalty fees' reaching $12.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product sales' will reach $27.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ending center count' at 1,061. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,051.



Over the past month, shares of European Wax Center have returned -1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +13.7% change. Currently, EWCZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

