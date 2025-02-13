Exploring Analyst Estimates for Etsy (ETSY) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Etsy (ETSY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 21.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $862.01 million, increasing 2.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Etsy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Services' stands at $234.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Marketplace' to come in at $627.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total GMS' reaching $3.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.01 million.

Analysts forecast 'Active buyers' to reach 96,724. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 96,483 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Percent GMS ex-U.S. Domestic' at 46.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 45%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Active sellers' should arrive at 9,612. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9,035.



View all Key Company Metrics for Etsy here>>>



Shares of Etsy have demonstrated returns of -0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ETSY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.