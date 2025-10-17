Exploring Analyst Estimates for EQT (EQT) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, EQT Corporation (EQT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, reflecting an increase of 291.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.71 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some EQT metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenues- Pipeline, net marketing services and other' will reach $149.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil' should come in at $1.71 billion. The estimate points to a change of +55.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues from contracts with customers- NGLs sales' reaching $139.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from contracts with customers- Oil sales' will likely reach $16.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Sales Price - Oil price' stands at $51.00 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $61.25 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'NGLs, excluding ethane - NGLs price' to come in at $29.85 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $35.09 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Natural gas - Sales volume' will reach $591651.10 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $547225.00 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales Volume - Total' of 628248 millions of cubic feet equivalent. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 581414 millions of cubic feet equivalent.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average daily sales volume - Total' at 6829 millions of cubic feet equivalent per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6320 millions of cubic feet equivalent per day.

Analysts forecast 'Oil - Sales volume' to reach 441 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 345 thousands of barrels of oil.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Sales Price - Ethane price' should arrive at $6.26 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.56 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'NGLs - Sales volumes (NGLs, excluding ethane and Ethane)' will reach 3657 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3710 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Shares of EQT have demonstrated returns of +7.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EQT is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EQT Corporation (EQT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.