Exploring Analyst Estimates for Epam (EPAM) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Epam (EPAM) to post quarterly earnings of $3.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.41 billion, up 4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Epam metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Financial Services' reaching $344.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Software & Hi-Tech' should arrive at $212.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Life Sciences & Healthcare' will reach $163.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Emerging Verticals' will likely reach $236.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Consumer Goods, Retail & Travel' will reach $277.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Contract Type- Time-and-material' should come in at $1.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Contract Type- Fixed-price' to reach $232.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues by Customer Location- Americas' to come in at $830.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Customer Location- APAC' of $27.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Customer Location- EMEA' at $542.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Headcount' stands at 62,964 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 62,050 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Delivery professionals' will reach 56,854 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55,800 .

Epam shares have witnessed a change of +25.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EPAM is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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