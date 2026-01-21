Exploring Analyst Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. Revenues are expected to be $184.55 million, up 10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Enterprise Financial Services metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 59.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 59.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 4.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.1%.

Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to come in at $15.82 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.32 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should arrive at $19.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.63 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income (FTE)' stands at $168.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $148.64 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $165.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $146.37 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Noninterest Income- Other income' will reach $5.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.68 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tax credit income' of $2.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.02 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Deposit service charges' should come in at $5.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.73 million.

Over the past month, shares of Enterprise Financial Services have returned -0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, EFSC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

