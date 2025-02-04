Exploring Analyst Estimates for EnerSys (ENS) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, EnerSys (ENS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.03 per share, reflecting an increase of 18.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $934.56 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific EnerSys metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Specialty' to reach $152.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Motive Power' stands at $377.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Energy Systems' will reach $409.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Earnings- Motive Power' will reach $54.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $49.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Earnings- Specialty' will reach $10.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for EnerSys here>>>



Shares of EnerSys have remained unchanged over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ENS is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enersys (ENS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.