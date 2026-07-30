Exploring Analyst Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Energy Transfer LP (ET) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 21.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $31.09 billion, increasing 61.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Energy Transfer LP metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Midstream - Gathered volumes' will likely reach 22052 billion british thermal units per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21329 billion british thermal units per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Midstream - NGLs produced' will reach 1,184.63 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,181.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Midstream - Equity NGLs' of 64.78 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL transportation volumes' reaching 2,472.83 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,331.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

The average prediction of analysts places 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - Refined products transportation volumes' at 592.25 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 599.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL and refined products terminal volumes' should arrive at 1,782.19 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,553.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

The consensus among analysts is that 'NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL fractionation volumes' will reach 1,241.74 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,150.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Investment in USAC' stands at $192.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $149.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Intrastate transportation and storage' will reach $372.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $284.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Interstate transportation and storage' to come in at $474.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $470.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Investment in Sunoco LP' should come in at $844.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $454.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- NGL and refined products transportation and services' to reach $1.13 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.03 billion.

Energy Transfer LP shares have witnessed a change of +6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ET is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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