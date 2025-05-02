Exploring Analyst Estimates for Emerson Electric (EMR) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Emerson Electric (EMR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, indicating an increase of 4.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.38 billion, representing an increase of 0.1% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Emerson Electric metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Total' to come in at $3.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Software And Control- Total' will reach $1.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Discrete Automation' will reach $610.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Safety & Productivity' to reach $355.61 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Software and Control- Test & Measurement' should come in at $355.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Final Control' reaching $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Software and Control- Control Systems & Software' will reach $696.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Software and Control- AspenTech' of $293.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Intelligent Devices- Measurement & Analytical' at $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Emerson Electric shares have recorded returns of +3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EMR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

