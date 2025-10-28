Exploring Analyst Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Edwards Lifesciences (EW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, indicating a decline of 11.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.5 billion, representing an increase of 11.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Edwards Lifesciences metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Product Group- Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies' of $141.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +55.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by Product Group- Surgical Structural Heart' to come in at $255.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by Product Group- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement' will reach $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Europe' reaching $350.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Outside of the United States' will likely reach $636.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- United States' should come in at $862.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Japan' will reach $87.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Rest of World' will reach $199.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +34.1% year over year.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences have experienced a change of +4.7% in the past month compared to the +3.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

