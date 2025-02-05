Exploring Analyst Estimates for Edgewell Personal (EPC) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 45.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $480.06 million, exhibiting a decline of 1.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Edgewell Personal metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Feminine Care' to reach $69.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Wet Shave' will reach $295.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Sun and Skin Care' will reach $115.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Edgewell Personal here>>>



Shares of Edgewell Personal have demonstrated returns of -1.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EPC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

