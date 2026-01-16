Exploring Analyst Estimates for East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from East West Bancorp (EWBC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.48 per share, indicating an increase of 19.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $748.39 million, representing an increase of 10.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some East West Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest margin' reaching 3.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency ratio' will reach 35.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 36.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Leverage ratio' of 10.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $77.12 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $72.15 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total nonaccrual loans' will reach $158.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $159.02 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total nonperforming assets' to come in at $192.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $194.10 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total capital ratio' stands at 16.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 capital ratio' should come in at 14.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.3% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest Income' at $92.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $88.17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $655.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $587.63 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Commercial and consumer deposit-related fees' will likely reach $28.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26.47 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Lending fees' will reach $27.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24.74 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of East West Bancorp have demonstrated returns of +0.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EWBC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

