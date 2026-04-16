Exploring Analyst Estimates for East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect East West Bancorp (EWBC) to post quarterly earnings of $2.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 17.7%. Revenues are expected to be $754.58 million, up 9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain East West Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest margin' of 3.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency ratio' to come in at 35.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 36.4% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' should come in at $78.03 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $72.69 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonperforming assets' will likely reach $218.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $182.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Leverage ratio' reaching 11.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 capital ratio' stands at 15.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total capital ratio' at 16.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Total nonaccrual loans' to reach $176.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $153.20 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $96.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $92.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $657.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $600.20 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Lending fees' will reach $27.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.23 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Foreign exchange income' will reach $14.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15.84 million.

East West Bancorp shares have witnessed a change of +12.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EWBC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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