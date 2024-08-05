Exploring Analyst Estimates for Dutch Bros (BROS) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dutch Bros (BROS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $317.07 million, up 26.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dutch Bros metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Franchising and other' will reach $30.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Company-operated shops' at $286.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total shop count' of 910. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 754.

Analysts expect 'Number of shops - Franchised' to come in at 297. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 281.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of shops - Company-operated' should arrive at 613. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 473.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Same shop sales growth' will reach 3.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net - new shop openings' reaching 36. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 38 in the same quarter last year.



