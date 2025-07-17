Exploring Analyst Estimates for D.R. Horton (DHI) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that D.R. Horton (DHI) will report quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 28.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.81 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 11.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some D.R. Horton metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Home sales- Homebuilding' should come in at $8.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Rental' to reach $293.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -29.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Financial Services' of $222.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Homebuilding' will reach $8.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Northwest' to come in at $713.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- North' should arrive at $1.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Southwest' will reach $1.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -16.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- South Central' will reach $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Average selling price - Homes closed' stands at $370.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $382.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Homes Closed' reaching 22,142 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 24,155 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales order - Homes sold' at 22,121 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 23,001 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales order backlog - Homes in backlog' will likely reach 14,217 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16,792 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, D.R. Horton shares have recorded returns of +8.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DHI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

