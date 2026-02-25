Exploring Analyst Estimates for Dentsply (XRAY) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dentsply International (XRAY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $920.05 million, exhibiting an increase of 1.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Dentsply metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Essential Dental Solutions' will reach $348.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions' reaching $196.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Connected Technology Solutions' should come in at $284.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Wellspect Healthcare' will likely reach $86.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions- Implants & Prosthetics' should arrive at $161.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Connected Technology Solutions- CAD/CAM' of $128.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Connected Technology Solutions- Equipment & Instruments' to reach $161.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions- Orthodontics' will reach $35.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +52.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- United States' to come in at $264.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Rest of World' will reach $242.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Europe' stands at $420.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Income- Connected Technology Solutions' at $20.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $49.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

