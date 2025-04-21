Exploring Analyst Estimates for Darling (DAR) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Darling Ingredients (DAR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 28% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.51 billion, increasing 6.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Darling metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Feed Ingredients' stands at $976.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Fuel Ingredients' reaching $137.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Food Ingredients' will reach $376.23 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Food Ingredients' should arrive at $66.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $61.69 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Feed Ingredients' should come in at $151.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $106.81 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Fuel Ingredients' to come in at $19.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.08 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Darling here>>>



Darling shares have witnessed a change of +3.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), DAR is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.